NBC 23 Morning/Midday Anchor, Daisy Martinez is wearing a Charro outfit, most popularly worn by Mariachis. (Photo By: Mia Morales/ValleyCentral)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the annual Charro Day Festival just days away, local vendors are bringing out the well-known, colorful, embroidered designs that stand out during the three-day celebration.

During the festivities it is common to wear traditional dresses or outfits from different parts of Mexico or from the Tejano culture.

Designs such as states from San Luis Potosi, Chihuahua, Oaxaca, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and others take time and care to create. Most of the traditional outfits are handmade and hand embroidered creating a unique and different pattern in every design.

Yliana Guzman, owner of Camelia Mexican Boutique, tells ValleyCentral, the clothing in her boutique is handmade and embroidered by artisan women, mostly coming from Oaxaca and Chiapas.

“The ones that I sell the most are the San Antonino, which is from Oaxaca,” Guzman says.

Guzman adds, the logo for her boutique is inspired by the embroidery of Jalapas de Dias Oaxaca, which is her favorite type of traditional outfits worn during the festivities.

“The Jalapas de Dias is my favorite because is fully embroidered front and back,” Guzman says.

CBS 4 evening anchor, Sydney Hernandez is wearing a traditional dress from the state of Yucatan. (Photo Courtesy by: Sydney Hernandez)

ValleyCentral Digital Content Producer, Alejandra Yanez is wearing a traditional blouse from the state of Puebla. (Photo by: Mia Morales/ValleyCentral)

ValleyCentral Multimedia Journalist, Natasha Trindade is wearing a traditional Campesina dress. (Photo by: Mia Morales/ValleyCentral)

NBC 23 Evening Anchor, Sonya Hill is wearing a traditional Campesina in black perfectly paired with some black cowboy boots. (Photo By: Mia Morales/ValleyCentral)

Kitten Boo Cucuy Vasquez is seen wearing a custom made China Poblana dress ready for Charro Days. (Photo by: Mia Morales/ValleyCentral)

Without a doubt, Mexican traditional clothing is full of color and detail that attracts people to the pieces but for some, such as Guzman, it brings back memories of their parents and grandparents.

“The embroidered items remind me of my grandmother and my mom. [Guzman’s grandmother] taught us how to embroider when we’re little we would embroider like just little pieces of fabric with flowers and things like that,” Guzman said.

Many parents and grandparents wore these pieces growing up and were even taught how to create designs in clothing.

Those same teachings have been passed down throughout later generations.

“Every time I see an item or that I receive items from the artisans, it’s just the smell of the linen and just the embroidery reminds me so much of her and I think that’s what happens to a lot of my customers,” Guzman said.

Throughout the years, the City of Brownsville has grown diversely, having people coming from different parts of Texas and other states learning and appreciating the Charro Day festivities.

Guzman hopes Charro Days helps people learn about the Mexican culture and heritage and unite those who are new to the community.