BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Independent School District kicks off the annual Charro Days Festival with the 2023 Fiesta Folklorica event.

The event begins tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Sam’s Stadium, 1 Blvd. of Champions.

The event is free for the public and will feature a pre-fiesta entertainment by the Hanna Early College High School Estudiantina De Oro and the Porter Early College High School Estudiantina Tenampa.

The event will feature traditional Mexican folklorico dances and music performed by students from Breeden, Ortiz, Martin, Morningside, Palm Grove, Paredes, Elgy, Perez and Castañeda elementary schools.

The school district news station program, KBSD TV, will be selling DVD’s of the event for $15.