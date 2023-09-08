HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Health System Behavioral invites the public to help shine a light on suicide prevention.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a person commits suicide every 11 minutes in the United States, making it a leading cause of death in this country, especially among teens and young adults.

The “Chalk the Walk, Hope & Inspirational Walk” is set for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the main parking lot of the South Texas Health System Behavioral located at 2102 W. Trenton Rd. in Edinburg.

STHS says prior to the walk, people are encouraged to spread hope by writing messages of hope at their own homes and sharing them on social media using the hashtag #STHSChalkTheWalk and tagging STHS at @stxhealthsystem.

To participate in this event, click here.

