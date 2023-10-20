HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For over 30 years, October has been celebrated as National Popcorn Poppin’ Month; however, it became “official” in 1999, when then Secretary of Agriculture Dan Glickman proclaimed October as National Popcorn Poppin’ Month.

To celebrate National Popcorn Poppin’ Month, Big Country Kettle Corn Company stopped by the ValleyCentral studios to showcase their products.

“Big Country Kettle Corn Company was founded about six years ago, we work out of Los Fresnos,” said Michael Mares, owner. “We had started out as a little 10 by 10 setup at many of the events and festivals. Now we have a standalone building of this residence. We do most of our work by doing fundraisers with school districts across the Valley. We gave $300,000 to the school districts last year.”

Mares says it is a high-volume business where about 250 bags are made every five hours.

The family-owned business is located at 315 N. Arroyo Suite 1 in Los Fresnos. Visit them on Facebook.

