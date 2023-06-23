HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — June is Men’s Health Month and to help educate men about their health, NBC 23 will broadcast the South Texas Healthy Living Show on Sunday at 9 a.m.

“As part of the show we talk about mental health. We’re going to have a local Family Medicine physician from the South Texas Health Systems clinic who will be talking about common health conditions that affect men,” said Tom Castañeda, System Director of Marketing & Public Relations for South Texas Health Systems. “But we want to really educate the males out there to make sure that go and see the doctor. It’s a 30-minute show that is all about men’s health and we hope it will encourage men to live healthy and take charge of their health.”

Having a good relationship with your doctor is key and the earlier, the better, added Castañeda.

South Texas Health Living airs Sunday, June 25 at 9 a.m. on Channel 23.1

Visit South Texas Health Systems for more information.

