SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Juan Haunted Hotel recently gave the CBS4 crew a scare.

The theme for the haunted house is the check out. The building was built in 1920 and is allegedly haunted.

Halloween is the last night that the haunted house will be open. It will remain open until 12:59 a.m. tonight.

Did Marco Ramirez, Natasha Trindade, Joe De Leon and Alejandra Yañez survive the haunted ordeal? Watch to find out!