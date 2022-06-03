HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Mya, Alinah, Jenissa, Andrea, Martin, and Mathew, are an amazing sibling group who would love to be adopted together.

Mya is the oldest at 13, who loves to draw and listen to music. Alinah is 12 and known as the always happy spunky one who enjoys singing and dancing. Jenissa who is 11 years old, loves the opportunity to play outside and garden.

Andrea, at 10, is happy & easy-going and likes to make new friends.

Martin is an eight-year-old boy who has very good manners and enjoys reading and taking part in activities with his younger brother.

Matthew, who is six, enjoys his creative side.

Mya, Alinah, Jenissa, Andrea, Martin, and Mathew, would do well in a loving family, that will provide structure and guidance.

If you think you could be a part of this group’s forever family or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405. For more information about adoption, visit www.adoptchildren.org — there you can find the schedule of adoption information meetings for the Rio Grande Valley.

