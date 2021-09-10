4Every Family: Geraldine

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CBS 4 is committed to helping great children find wonderful homes with our 4ever Family program.

Meet Geraldine. She is sweet, energetic, and full of life eight-year-old. She likes dancing, cheerleading, singing, horses, and watching Disney movies.

Geraldine is seeking to be adopted by parents who will love and care for her, as she grows up to help her to reach her full potential in life.

Geraldine is seeking to be adopted by parents who will love and care for her, as she grows up to help her to reach her full potential in life.

If you think you could be Geraldine's forever family for this outgoing girl, or for another Texas child, you can log onto the web at www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 to learn more about the foster/adoption process. You can also find the web links to the statewide online Informational meetings, as they are the first step in the foster to adopt process.

Basic Adoption Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: