HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
Meet 7-year-old Zoey. She is talkative, inquisitive, and enjoys being the center of attention — with a personality that can light up a room.
Although she is not currently involved not involved in a team sport, she does enjoy playing outside at the park or going to the beach. Both in school and life, Zoey is open to learning new things and willing to try adventures.
Zoey would do well in a single or two-parent household that is able to provide a lot of one on one time and with or without older children in the home. She wishes to have a family that likes shopping and doing arts and crafts.
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
- complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),
- share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
- provide relative and non-relative references,
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.