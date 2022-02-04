HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet 7-year-old Zoey. She is talkative, inquisitive, and enjoys being the center of attention — with a personality that can light up a room.

Although she is not currently involved not involved in a team sport, she does enjoy playing outside at the park or going to the beach. Both in school and life, Zoey is open to learning new things and willing to try adventures.

Zoey would do well in a single or two-parent household that is able to provide a lot of one on one time and with or without older children in the home. She wishes to have a family that likes shopping and doing arts and crafts.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: