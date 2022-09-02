HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Zoey, who is 8 years old, is very smart and is described by her caseworker as able to talk with anyone about anything. She’s a social, outgoing child who makes friends easily.

Zoey also likes to pick her own outfits and style her hair. She likes to try new things and is not afraid of adventures, as she is full of life.

If you think you could be a part of Zoey’s forever family or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405. For more information about adoption, visit www.adoptchildren.org — there you can find the schedule of adoption information meetings for the Rio Grande Valley.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: