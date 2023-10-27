HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
Meet 15-year-old Zeke. He is a very polite and caring young man who enjoys making people laugh.
Zeke is athletic and loves playing football and basketball, as he hopes to play football at a collegiate level one day.
Zeke has a wide range of tastes in music, ranging from Texas country to R&B and Hip Hop. Car Karaoke is always a great time with Zeke, making any travel trip a memorable one.
His favorite food is Chinese, and more specifically Panda Express.
Zeke does well in school and enjoys learning, with History and English being his favorite classes. So much so, that he says he is looking forward to a career as an English teacher.
Zeke is seeking to be adopted by an active family, who can be there to guide him to his full potential.
If you think you could be Zeke’s forever family, or for another Texas child, contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, or www.adoptchildren.org where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.
Basic Adoption Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults
- complete an application (staff will assist you if you prefer)
- share information regarding their background and lifestyle
- provide relative and non-relative references
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable)
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children