HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Zayden is a very creative, independent, and outdoorsy 10-year-old. He explores his creative side, and created his own comic book character. In addition to being a child author, Zayden loves to read books.

With his skills as an artist and author Zayden loves to draw and develop stories, as he finds it a great creative outlet.

Zayden like many children, likes having fun & being able to be “just a kid’, and being around other children his age.

For some alternative fun, when indoors Zayden can be found watching movies (his favorite is Megamind) or outside riding his scooter. His other outing favorites include trips to the beach and taking part in summer camps. And as a treat from a post outing trip, a stop for a meal of one of his two favorite foods – tacos and pizza.

Zayden is on the AB honor at school, and says his career goal is, to become a meteorologist when he grows up. But in the meantime for Halloween, he is dressing up as Spiderman.

Zayden’s dream family is one that will love and guide him as he grow up to reach his full potential and has a few older siblings and a pet or two.

If you think you could be Zayden’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here (www.adoptchildren.org ) where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

