HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

15-year-old Zachary is an accomplished athlete who loves football.

In his free time, Zachary enjoys playing all sports, especially basketball, football, & baseball, he is also a fan of video games and spending time with his friends. In his downtime, he enjoys watching comedy videos on YouTube.

At school his favorite subject is History, but he enjoys all of his classes and strives to excel academically.

Described by those who know Zackery, he is a very respectable gentleman, who is contemplating a career as a welder.

Zackery can be self-sufficient and likes to cook, and is fond of helping out in the kitchen, and especially around the home. Some of his favorite foods are meatball subs, pizza, spaghetti, and tacos.

Zackary would like to be a part of a two-parent family home and siblings, younger or older would be great.

If you think you could be the forever family for Zackery, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here (www.adoptchildren.org ) where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Adoption Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: