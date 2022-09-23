HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Vincent enjoys playing sports, such as baseball or basketball, and games with friends. He also enjoys going for walks and swimming.

Vincent’s ideal forever family will be parents with a loving and nurturing personality, who will want to be active with him. He would love to have a family to celebrate the holidays with and share family time.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: