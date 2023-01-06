HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Veronica is a friendly 16-year-old who always has a smile on her face. She enjoys her time playing with animals and has expressed her love for them as her leading reason to consider a career as a veterinarian. As the well-being of animals is very important to her.

4Ever Family: Veronica

For entertainment, Veronica enjoys listening to pop, hip-hop, rap, and any musician that is mainstream and has a good beat to it their music. And in a unique hobby, she also likes collecting candles from Bath and Body Works.

Veronica enjoys spending time with her current caretakers, and their extended family members, which is why she knows she wants to be a part of her own forever family. She says she is looking for a family who will provide her with a forever connection that will always have an endless amount of love.

Veronica truly desires to have a strong connection with an adoptive mother, as she would love to have a mother/daughter relationship. She would also like to be a part of a family that has many pets!

In her own words …. Hi, I am Veronica, I enjoy playing making listening to music, playing with animals, and hope to work with animals when I grow up.

If you think you could be Veronica’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here (www.adoptchildren.org) where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: