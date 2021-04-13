4Ever Family: Sydney, Cassie and Carlos

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Meet three very bonded siblings Sydney, Cassie and Carlos.

Sydney is a very determined 7-year-old girl who knows what she wants and can express her ideas. She has a great sense of humor, is very friendly, easy to talk to and enjoys watching television. One thing that is very important to her is spending time with her two younger siblings.

Cassie who is 6-years-old is a friendly caring child who loves to take photographs and sing. She enjoys attending school and is a fan of reading books and drawing, along with tracing out letters to practice her spellings. She says she enjoys smelling the scent of wildflowers and collecting toy unicorns.

The youngest of the bunch is 5-year-old Carlos. He, like his sisters, is very friendly, with a great sense of humor. Carlos is very active and loves to be running around and playing outside, as he has a lot of energy. He is a big fan of superhero action figures, with Captain America and Spiderman topping the list. Carlos is very close with both of his older sisters and loves to be around them.

These three children are seeking to become part of their forever family, with a mother and father who will guide and love them, as they grow to reach their full potential, all while part of a loving forever family.

If you think you could be a forever family for the fun sibling group or another Texas child you are asked to contact the department at 1-800-233-3405 or visit their website for more information.

