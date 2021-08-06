4Ever Family: Six bonded siblings

HARLINGEN, Texas (Valley Central) — Every week, CBS 4 is hoping to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

“4Ever Family” aims to provide a forever home for the nearly 400 foster children in South Texas.

Meet six very bonded siblings who are seeking to be adopted by their forever family.

Mya is the oldest at 12 years of age and has a social and outgoing personality. She is a fan of art, gardening, singing, and likes to help out around the house.

Alinah is 11 years old and is a happy and spunky child. Like her older sister, she is social and likes having fun.

Jenissa is a 10-year-old who likes playing outside, helping with the garden, drawing and going to church.

Andrea, 9 years old, is a happy, easy-going, talkative, child. Andrea is the youngest sister and does very well in school as she hopes to have a career as a doctor.

Martin, 7 years old, has a very fun and loud personality and is often playing with his brother. He like his siblings enjoys being outside helping with the garden, and like his sisters dancing.

Matthew is the youngest at 6 years old, he is an intelligent, sweet, active, and friendly boy. He likes to read and enjoys math. He also has fun playing and running around.

If you think you could be this sibling group forever family, or for another Texas child, you can log onto the web at www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 to learn more about the foster/adoption process. You can also find the web links to the statewide online Informational meetings, as they are the first step in the foster to adopt process.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: