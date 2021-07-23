4Ever Family: Siblings Alaisha, Nathashia and Jasmine

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — CBS 4 is committed to finding great homes for wonderful children. This week in 4Ever Family, meet three sisters, who are seeking their forever family: Alaisha, Nathashia, and Jasmine.

16-year-old Alaisha.

Alaisha is a 16 year outgoing and happy teenager.

She loves arts & crafts, making friendship bracelets for her new friends, and loves to sing.

She would like to have a pet of her own to care for and more importantly a family who will love and care for her, and her sisters.

13-year-old Jasmine.

Jasmine is a 13-year-old who loves to dance to Tik-Tok songs.

She loves playing the clarinet and different sports. She enjoys going to school and being involved in extracurricular activities.

She also likes spending time watching Netflix shows with her sisters.

12-year-old Nathashia.

Nathashia is the youngest of the trio at 12 years old.

She has been on the honor roll for the whole year and plays the flute. She hopes to be adopted into a family that will help her through her educational goals and extracurricular activities.

Nathashia is very active in school and hopes her new family will support this goal as well.

All three girls love animals and all have dreams of one-day becoming veterinarians.

These sisters are ready to find their forever family and start a new chapter altogether.

If you think you could be Alaisha, Nathashia and Jasmine’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org where the schedule of adoption information meeting for the Rio Grande Valley are posted.

Basic Requirements

