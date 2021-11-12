4Ever Family: Seph and Luke

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for Rio Grande Valley foster children as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Seph and Luke a pair of brothers who are seeking to be a part of their forever family.

Sephiroth is a sweet 14-year-old boy who goes by “Seph” and Lucien is a charming 13-year-old boy who likes to be called “Luke.”

Seph and Luke are well-mannered brothers. They will hold the door open and open car doors for women. They regularly say their please and thank you’s, and respectfully reply to their elders as “yes ma’am and sir.”

The boys both have outgoing and charismatic personalities and get along with others well. They enjoy watching movies, playing pokemon-go, reading books, and playing outside in the pool.

Seph excels at putting things together, he’s the go-to person if a small home project needs to be assembled, he thrives on architectural, construction, and engineering-type projects. He’s participated in JROTC before and really enjoyed it. He likes to read books and favors Harry Potter literature.

Luke has started junior high and is flourishing in athletics. Luke played football with his school this year and is now starting basketball.

Together, they would love to have a mother and father who can help guide them through life, with maybe an older sister or brother and animals are a huge plus to them. They both love being around dogs, Luke also has a small turtle and as a career goal, he wants to be a zoologist.



If you think you could be Seph and Lukes forever family, or for another Texas child, you can log onto the web at www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 to learn more about the foster/adoption process, you can also find the web links to the statewide online Informational meetings, as they are the first step in the foster to adopt process.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

provide relative and non-relative references,

show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.



