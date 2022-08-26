HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet 12-year-old Sarah, a pre-teen with a great sense of humor who likes making new friends.

Sarah’s ideal forever family would be a mother and father who have children and a family dog. Sarah is an early riser and enjoys participating in activities inside and outside of the home such as swimming, riding her bike, listening to music and doing arts and crafts.

She does well in school and is debating which school activities and sports to join.

If you think you could be a part of Sarah’s forever family or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405.

For more information about adoption, visit www.adoptchildren.org — there you can find the schedule of adoption information meetings for the Rio Grande Valley.