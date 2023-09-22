HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet Sarah, a sweet fun and loving 13-year-old who is filled with energy, and loves being adventurous. She has a very commanding personality and has no problem being social with those she is around. Sarah has a fun sense of humor and loves to make new friends.

At school, she says English is her favorite subject. Outside of the classroom, Sarah enjoys, swimming, creating arts and crafts, riding her bike, and listening to music.

She also enjoys going to the movies, parks, and restaurants. Sarah’s favorite foods include tacos, beef enchiladas and pizza.

If you think you could be Sarah’s forever family, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption, visit (www.adoptchildren.org) where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Adoption Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: