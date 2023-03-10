HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Sarah is a happy, energetic, and outgoing 12-year-old who has a great sense of humor. She likes to wake up early for school and early even on weekends, as she looks forward to participating in various activities in or out of the home.

Her favorite activities are swimming, riding bikes, and going to the movies or parks, but working on arts & crafts tops Sarah’s list of things to do. She also has fun going to restaurants and listening to music. Sarah’s favorite foods include tacos, beef enchiladas, and pizza.

Sarah plays volleyball at school and plans to continue playing in the next season.

She loves all kinds of pets, but her favorite are dogs. Sarah would like to be a part of a family with a single-parent or two-parent household, and she would like to have siblings around her age or older.

If you think you could be Sarah’s forever family, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or www.adoptchildren.org where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: