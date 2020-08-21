4Ever Family: Samuel, Ethan, Aubrey

HARLINGEN, Texas — Meet two brothers and their little sister, who are seeking their forever family.

Samuel is 12 and enjoys playing outdoors and sports. He loves football and basketball. His favorite team is the Dallas Cowboys.

Samuel also enjoys playing video games and remote control cars. His favorite foods are pizza, spaghetti, tacos, beans and eggs. In school, Samuel’s favorite school subjects are P.E. and math. He also enjoys listening to Christian music.

Ethan is 11. He also enjoys being outside and playing football and basketball. On hot days, he likes to go swimming in a pool. Different than his brother, Ethan’s favorite professional football team is the Houston Texans. Ethan’s favorite meal is tacos and his favorite restaurant is Whataburger. Ethan’s favorite classes are also math and P.E. Ethan and his brother Samuel enjoy listening to Christian music and going to church on Sundays.

Aubrey is the youngest at 7. She enjoys spending time in the pool on hot days and playing football with her older brothers. Like Samuel, she is also a fan of the Dallas cowboys. Aubrey’s favorite colors are pink and purple, and foods are pizza, spaghetti, and Mexican soup. Aubrey is not a picky eater and is willing to try new kinds of food. Aubrey’s favorite school subjects are math and science. Aubrey also enjoys attending church on Sundays.

If you think you could be the forever family for these three siblings, or for another Texas child, log onto the Adopt Children website or call 1-800-233-3405 for more information on foster care and adoption in Texas.

