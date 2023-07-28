HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Rudy is extremely outgoing and loves meeting new people and trying new things. Some of his favorite activities are playing with Legos, Pokémon, football, and swimming.

When it comes to meals topping the list of favorites are spaghetti, pizza, and lasagna. Rudy loves spending time with his foster family and creating memories with them but desires to have a forever family to make new memories with.

Described by those who know Rudy, they say he is a very polite, talkative youth, who is contemplating a career as a civil engineer. Rudy hopes to be part of a forever family, in which he can have younger siblings, pets, and parents that will love him for life.

If you think you could be the forever family for Rudy, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here (www.adoptchildren.org) where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Adoption Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: