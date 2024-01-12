HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 works to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

12-year-old Rudy is a child who likes to go swimming. He is a happy and fun youth who enjoys family vacations and playing outdoors. When it comes to sports, football is his game.

Rudy is very talkative and always ready to share time and stories with people around him, as he gets along with everyone.

In his free time, he enjoys playing sports, video games, and hanging out in the swimming pool or outdoors. Rudy says he likes playing sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. His favorite subject in school is math.

When thinking about a career, Rudy says he would like to become an engineer when he grows up. As for food, he loves pizza, green spaghetti, and lasagna.

Rudy’s forever family would be a mom and dad, along with older siblings who would be role models to him.

If you think you could be the forever family for Rudy, or for another Texas child, call 1-800-233-3405. For more information visit www.adoptchildren.org where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Adoption Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: