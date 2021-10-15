4Ever Family: Reyes

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet 13-year-old Reyes, he is an energetic, fun-loving boy with a big smile and an even bigger heart.

Outdoor play is his favorite, especially riding bicycles. Reyes says next fall at school, he would like to join the school’s football and basketball teams.

Reyes loves to socialize, and does very well with pets, as he loves animals, from dogs to chickens, and even horses.

Reyes is seeking to become part of a family that will provide unconditional love and guidance, as he grows up to reach his full potential.

Most importantly Reyes is seeking parents who will always love and care for him. And he looks forward to a family activity, such as going to the zoo, then going out to eat.

If you think you could be Reyes’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call toll-free 1-800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend