4Ever Family: Rey

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCetntral) — Rey is an affectionate, sweet, energetic, and loving 11-year-old boy.

Given a choice of video games or an afternoon at the park, Rey would choose to take part in outdoor activities, such as running, swimming, and enjoying the outdoors. At the park, Rey enjoys playing on seesaws, merry-go-round, swing sets, slides, jungles gym, and chin-up bars.

During the summer Rey is particularly fond of playing at water parks, as he enjoys cooling off and playing in the water. In the Fall months, Rey’s attention shifts to nature, as he is fascinated with the leaves turning to various radiant colors. Once raked up, Rey loves to play in a pile of leaves and will do so with the happiest smile.

Rey enjoys exploring his surroundings as evident by his outgoing nature and his inquisitive interaction with those surroundings. Rey would benefit from a family that is open-minded, patient, loving, considerate, and willing to assist in Rey’s emotional, cognitive, and physical development.

The prospective adoptive family needs to be willing to educate themselves on community resources, support groups, outreach programs, and any other beneficial resource that will assist in raising, caring and giving Rey the best family life experience. Rey would also benefit from a prospective adoptive family that has much support from their families and have a willingness to accept, love, care, and understand Rey, his needs, and the most effective methods of raising and interacting with Rey.

If you think you could be a forever family for Rey or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

