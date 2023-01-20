HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Renesmee who is 9 years old, enjoys reading, singing, playing, watching Disney movies and working on art and crafts projects. She loves playing with Barbies and LOL dolls, as well as taking part in pretend play. Her favorite movies are Frozen, Lilo & Stich, along with Raya and the Last Dragon.

Outdoors she likes to play tag, ride her bike or scooter. Renesmee enjoys reading stories about animals especially dogs, with the Biscuit books being her favorite as they are about a dog and his adventures

Renesmee also has fun playing Roblux at the Boys and Girls Club. When it comes to food she loves Whataburger, Panda Express as well as homemade dishes.

Severo is a sweet and energetic 8 year old who loves being kept busy, and really enjoys playing with his toys. He is a big fan of super hero and Toy Story action figures, with his favorite being Captain America. And in line with his super fun personality he will play dress up with his Woody costume or Captain America jacket and shield, creating his own escapades.

Severo is very adventurous and is always up for trying new things, one of his favorite activities is to take boat rides, or to jump on a trampoline. Like many children his age, he loves playing basketball and riding his bike, indoors its Legos and video games likes Minecraft.

The children who are very bonded with each other are very much seeking to be adopted together, with a family who will love & guide them as they grow up into adulthood. The pair would do well with a family that is hands on, loving, patient, active and energetic to be able to keep up with the two siblings.

If you think you could be the forever family for these siblings or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here (www.adoptchildren.org ) where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: