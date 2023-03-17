HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet Randy and Helena, two siblings who are seeking to be adopted together by their future mom & dad.

Randy who is 11, is an easygoing child who gets along with everyone he meets and looks forward to the opportunity to play sports with other children his age.

Just like many children his age, when at home, he likes playing all types of video games, as one of his fun time activities, at school, PE is a favorite class, as he gets to take part in sports.

Randy has several personal favorites, such as going to The Main Event, along with eating pizzas and hamburgers.

Helena, who is 10, has excellent manners and excels at academics, as she is on the A/B Honor Roll at school.

As a young girl, she enjoys playing with her dolls, along with singing and dancing.

Like her brother, being athletic is another trait they have in common, as Helen hopes to be on the track team next year at school. Helena loves all types of foods with tacos and pizza topping the list.

In addition to the love they have for each other, Randy and Helena also share Christmas as their favorite holiday … as an ideal present would be home for the holidays together, with their forever family. They would like to be adopted by a two-parent home where they would have both a mother and father to love and guide them as they grow into adulthood.

If you think you could be Randy & Helena’s forever family, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or www.adoptchildren.org where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: