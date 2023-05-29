HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Quimonie is a sweet, caring, and talkative 16-year-old teen. She enjoys playing basketball, dancing to hip-hop, and singing. She also likes to go on outings and spend time with friends.

Quimonie loves dogs and is hopeful that she will be able to be in a home that has a dog. Her favorite breed is Golden Retriever.

Quimonie’s favorite foods are shrimp, crab, and crispitos. She values relationships with her friends and connects with them on a heartfelt and emotional level.

Quimonie has stated she would like to be in a home with another child and that they have bunk beds. She will do well in a home experienced with educational support and will benefit from a parent who will help her with homework, and give her encouragement.

Quimonie would do well with parents who are patient and who will give her one on one attention. The family should be willing to help her keep her relationships with her biological extended family members.

If you think you could be a forever family for Quimonie, or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about the adoption process or visit www.adoptchildren.org where a statewide listing of adoption information meetings is listed.

Basic Adoption Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: