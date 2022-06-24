HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Pamela, Danny, and Yuliette are three very social, bonded siblings who make friends easily.

Pamela, 17, is the big sister, who enjoys helping her younger siblings, as she will often help them clean their rooms, so they can have extra time to play.

Danny, 12, says he enjoys riding his bike almost every day, despite the weather.

The children all love listening to music and singing. Yuliette, who is the youngest at 11, is usually the one to add the dance moves into their songs.

If you think you could be a part of Pamela, Danny and Yuliette’s forever family or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405. For more information about adoption, visit www.adoptchildren.org — there you can find the schedule of adoption information meetings for the Rio Grande Valley.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: