HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet 5-year-old Orion, a child with the superpower to brighten the day of anyone around with his smile and personality.

Orion is a very kind and loving child who loves to play & learn every day. He can always be found with a big smile on his face, laughing, and making jokes.

Like children his age, Orion enjoys playing with his toys, building with Legos, and watching cartoons; Paw Patrol being his favorite.

Orion really loves learning and participating at school and is a big fan of watching football and baseball games. He also has a fondness for all animals, especially dogs.

His favorite foods include pizza, chicken tenders, and sushi. At age 5, he says he already knows what he would like to be when he grows up; a monster truck driver!

Orion would love a forever home with siblings and parents who are able and willing to support his needs.

Orion’s ideal home is one that is supportive, loving, and caring and is there to assist him with his daily needs.

If you think you could be Orion’s forever family, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or www.adoptchildren.org where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Adoption Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: