HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — CBS 4 is committed to finding great homes for wonderful children looking for their 4Ever Family.

Octavain, 12, has a heartwarming smile, energetic personality and loves to learn.

Octavain loves to play sports, swim, and join in outdoor activities like playing basketball and football. He has a great imagination and is very creative. Octavain loves building with Legos and playing with toy dinosaurs and action figures.

Academically, Octavain does well in school and is proud of his accomplishments. When around others, he is a thoughtful and compassionate personality towards others around him shines through. Octavain is also very good when it comes to caring for pets.

Octavain is seeking to be adopted by a mother & father who will work with him through his transition to his forever family, where he can share his love with a family, where he can be the youngest child.

If you think you can be Octavian’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: