4Ever Family: Nicole

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is hoping to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

“4Ever Family” aims to provide a forever home for the nearly 400 foster children in South Texas.

Meet 15-year-old Nicole.

She is fun and loving, with a great sense of humor who is a joy to be around.

In addition to her happy and outgoing personality, she loves experiencing new things and recently decided to try out for her school wrestling team.

If you think you could be a forever family for Nicole or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: