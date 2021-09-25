4Ever Family: Nicole

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is hoping to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
“4Ever Family” aims to provide a forever home for the nearly 400 foster children in South Texas.
Meet 15-year-old Nicole.
She is fun and loving, with a great sense of humor who is a joy to be around.
In addition to her happy and outgoing personality, she loves experiencing new things and recently decided to try out for her school wrestling team.
If you think you could be a forever family for Nicole or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults
- complete an application (staff will assist you if you prefer)
- share information regarding their background and lifestyle
- provide relative and non-relative references
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable)
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children