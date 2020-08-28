4Ever Family: Nicholas

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Meet Nicholas, 16, our child of the week.

Nicholas loves to be outdoors and really enjoys swimming.

He enjoys all types of foods. His favorite snacks are Hot Cheetos and chocolates.

One of Nicholas’ favorite things to do is spend time outside going on outings, as he likes to see the various scenery on his travels. When it comes to television and animals, Nicholas can watch animal planet all day if given the opportunity.

Nicholas is learning sign language and is able to communicate through his tablet.

Most importantly, Nicholas is seeking a loving future family, who will be able to care for him long term and understand his needs.

If you think you could be Nicholas’ forever family, or if you’re interested in adopting another Texas child, visit www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 for more information on foster care & adoption in Texas.

Basic Requirements:

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults.

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer).

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle.

• provide relative and non-relative references.

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable).

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members.

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.