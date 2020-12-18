4Ever Family: Nathaniel

Meet Nathaniel, CBS 4’s 4Ever Family Child of the week.

Nathaniel prefers to go by “Nate.” His caseworker describes him as a polite young man. Nathaniel is into playing football, basketball, fishing, and just about any other outdoor activities. To relax, one of his favorite things to do is to listen to music and take a walk. Some of his favorite foods are Italian and Chinese, along with Chick-Fil-A.

Nathaniel needs a family who likes to stay busy with activities and who will also help him achieve his educational goals. Nathaniel has been exploring what he wants to do for a career and is currently looking at vocational interests. He would like to be an underwater welder. Nathaniel wants his future forever family to know he has a good heart and likes to help others by volunteering.

Most importantly, he is looking to be part of a family who will provide him with guidance and support for him to be successful. He would like a father who can teach him how to change the oil in a car, and help him to grow as a young man ready for life’s challenges. He prays for a family where he will be able to experience teen life with older or younger siblings and a pet dog. Most of all, he is seeking to be loved and guided by a mother and father.

If you think you could be a forever family for Nathaniel or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

