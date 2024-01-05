HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 works to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Mya is a wonderful 15-year-old who enjoys spending time with her friends and family.

Some of her interests are watching television, and drawing, along with long drives to the beach, window shopping, and visiting local flea markets. She also has fun playing on her computer tablet.

Mya is very caring and kind towards her friends and caregivers.

She has many talents which are also her passions such as creative drawing and listening to music. She also finds joy in reading, spending time at the park, and going swimming.

Mya also enjoys playing musical instruments and has fun celebrating the holidays along with being active in church.

Mya would like a family who loves her and gives her love and attention from understanding parents. She wants her future forever family to know she can be self-sufficient, likes to cook, and her favorite foods are pizza, spaghetti, and tacos.

