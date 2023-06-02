HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet Misty. She is a very creative, independent, and warm-hearted 16-year-old.

In addition to her appreciation of the great outdoors, Misty also has a very special love for cultivating her creative side, as she explores her artistic talents, with oils, pastels, and paints. With the skills of an artist, Misty loves to turn her emotions into her art, as she finds it a great creative outlet. When not creating art, Misty enjoys the adventures she can take when reading novels.

Misty like many children, enjoys having fun & being able to be “just a teen’, and has fun being around her peers. Misty is on the AB honor at school and says her career goal is, to become a veterinarian.

For some alternative fun, Misty likes dancing to her favorite music and playing with dogs. As a treat when she is out and about, it’s a stop for one of her two favorite meals, tacos or pizza.

Misty’s dream family is one that will love and guide her as she grows up to reach her full potential. Misty would benefit from a structured home. If her future family has a few younger siblings and a pet or two … even better!

If you think you could be the forever family for Misty, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here (www.adoptchildren.org ) where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

