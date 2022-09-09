HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Mikalynn, who is 14 years old, loves gymnastics and enjoys perfecting handstands in her spare time. She likes school and her favorite classes are science and biology. When she grows up she hopes to become a veterinarian, as she has a love for animals.

An ideal family for Mikalynn would be one that is outgoing like her and supportive of her school, home and social life. She said she would hope to be part of a family where they can have board game nights.

If you think you could be a part of Mikalynn’s forever family or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405. For more information about adoption, visit www.adoptchildren.org — there you can find the schedule of adoption information meetings for the Rio Grande Valley.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: