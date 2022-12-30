HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Michelle is an extremely happy girl who loves to find the best in everything everywhere!

She is always ready to have a fun time when the opportunity arises, she is a child that loves to laugh and joke with everyone around her.

Michelle might be a little shy at a first meeting however, once she gets to know you, she warms and opens up to you.

When it comes to friends Michelle loves to play with others her age, along with making new friends.

Michelle always gives her best effort in everting she does and sets high goals for herself to reach,

When it comes to entertainment, Michelle loves all types of music especially BTS and enjoys to sing along. Michelle also loves to dance when she hears some music from the radio. She is a very loving child that desires to have an amazing family of her own. Michelle loves animals and would love to one day own a dog or cat if given the opportunity.

If you think you could be Michelle’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here (www.adoptchildren.org ) where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

complete an application (staff will assist you if you prefer),

share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

provide relative and non-relative references,

show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.