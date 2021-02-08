4Ever Family: Mia

Meet Mia, 9.

Her adoption specialist describes her as a very sweet, loving, caring girl who enjoys playing with dollhouses, toy horses, and loves all things Disney.

Mia loves to color, enjoys fashion, and loves to wear vibrant clothes that match her personality, and loves shoes with glitter. Mia always has a smile on her face and also enjoys swimming.

Mia’s ultimate wish is to be adopted in a home that will provide her with love and care as she grows up to reach her full potential. She hopes for a family who will make a forever connection with an endless amount of love and support.

Mia will do well being adopted by parents who have children, as she would like to have brothers and sisters to play with, and to share the experience of growing up with siblings in a loving family. If her forever family has pets and likes to travel, even better.

