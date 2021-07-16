4Ever Family: Mia and Jada

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — CBS 4 is committed to finding great homes for wonderful children. This week in 4Ever Family, meet Mia & Jada.

Mia,15, has a friendly personality and enjoys time with friends. She looks forward to meeting new people and share her infectious smile, which makes everyone around her want to smile as well.

Mia is also young at heart and still enjoys spending time with her little sister Jada watching the Disney Princess series. When it comes to the outdoors, they both can be found at the pool swimming.

Jada,14, can be shy compared to her older sister, but still, a very energetic and assertive young girl who enjoys puzzles and being creative.

Mia and Jada would benefit from a family that is loving, open-minded, patient, considerate, and has a willingness to assist in meeting their needs, as they grow to reach their full potential.

If you think you could be Mia and Jada’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org where the schedule of adoption information meeting for the Rio Grande Valley are posted.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: