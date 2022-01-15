4Ever Family: Mia and Jada

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
Meet Mia and Jada, a pair of very bonded teen sisters. Mia is 15 years old, has a friendly personality, and enjoys interacting with her peers. She looks forward to meeting new people and sharing her infectious smile.
14-year-old Jada can be a little shy compared to her older sister. She is still very energetic and enjoys working on puzzles and being creative with art by coloring.
The sisters would benefit from a family that is loving, open-minded, patient, considerate and has a willingness to assist in meeting their needs, as they grow to reach their full potential.
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
- complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),
- share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
- provide relative and non-relative references,
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.