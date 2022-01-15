4Ever Family: Mia and Jada

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet Mia and Jada, a pair of very bonded teen sisters. Mia is 15 years old, has a friendly personality, and enjoys interacting with her peers. She looks forward to meeting new people and sharing her infectious smile.

14-year-old Jada can be a little shy compared to her older sister. She is still very energetic and enjoys working on puzzles and being creative with art by coloring.

The sisters would benefit from a family that is loving, open-minded, patient, considerate and has a willingness to assist in meeting their needs, as they grow to reach their full potential.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: