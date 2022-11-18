HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Mia is a sweet, loving, and caring, eleven year old girl, whom enjoys playing with doll houses, toy horses, and loves anything Disney, as she has voiced of wanting to be a princess herself. Mia also has a creative side, she loves to color and, enjoys coloring books with flowerers, particularly ones featuring roses. Mia has recently taken an interest in learning how to cook.

When it comes to fashion, Mia enjoys wearing vibrant color clothing which matches her bright personality, along with shoes with sparkling glitter.

Mia enjoys spending time with her current foster family, and enjoys family activities, such as helping them prepare meals and decorate for the holidays.

Mia always has a smile in her face. Mia’s dream is to be adopted into a home that will provide her with love, and a forever connection that will always have an endless amount of love and family support. If there is a chance for her to have siblings, even better!

In her own words Mia says, “I enjoy playing with doll houses & toy horses, I love swimming and I have recently begun to enjoy crossword puzzles, and learning how to cook.”

If you think you could be Mia’s forever family, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or www.adoptchildren.org where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: