4Ever Family: Meet Nayeli, Royce, Emery, and Evelyn

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Four super siblings are seeking to become part of their forever family – the oldest at ten years of age is Nayeli, who her adoption caseworker says is an extroverted, energetic, caring, sweet young girl, who loves to play and really enjoys using her imagination.

Seven-year-old Royce is like any other boy his age, as he is a fan of superheroes and playing outside with his siblings.

Emery who is five years old is like her brother, as she enjoys staying active and loves to use her imagination while playing with her siblings.

Evelyn, who is the youngest at age four, is extroverted, energetic, caring, and super sweet.

If you think you could be a forever family for these four siblings or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: