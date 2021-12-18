4Ever Family: Meet Nayeli, Royce, Emery, and Evelyn

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
Four super siblings are seeking to become part of their forever family – the oldest at ten years of age is Nayeli, who her adoption caseworker says is an extroverted, energetic, caring, sweet young girl, who loves to play and really enjoys using her imagination.
Seven-year-old Royce is like any other boy his age, as he is a fan of superheroes and playing outside with his siblings.
Emery who is five years old is like her brother, as she enjoys staying active and loves to use her imagination while playing with her siblings.
Evelyn, who is the youngest at age four, is extroverted, energetic, caring, and super sweet.
If you think you could be a forever family for these four siblings or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
- complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),
- share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
- provide relative and non-relative references,
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.