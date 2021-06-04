4Ever Family: Meet Khloe

HARLINGEN, Texas — (KVEO) CBS 4 is committed to finding great homes for amazing children through our 4Ever Families Program.

This week, CBS4 featured 10-year-old Khloe. Her 4ever family needs to love the outdoors.

Khloe loves to be outdoors, as such she would love a family that is active, and to take part in family events with her.

Khloe would like a mom and a dad, with who she is able to bond with and that will continue to encourage her and celebrate all the extra-curricular activities she enjoys participating in.

One goal of Khloe’s is to enroll in a gymnastics program, as she knows it is an activity she would like partaking in, as she can develop and use her physical skills & abilities.

Khloe has many friends at school and is very sociable. She is a radiant child and she is very respectful. Khloe’s one big dream is to be adopted into a family who will love and care for her as she grows up, to reach her full potential.

If you think you could be Khloe’s future forever family, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: