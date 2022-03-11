HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet 8-year-old Maria.

She enjoys exploring and learning about her surroundings. As an energetic and curious child, she has many different interests ranging from watching Disney movies to going for a walk in the park or swimming.

Maria is seeking to become part of a family that will be able to focus on her and encourage her to maintain her success in academics, allowing her to succeed in her interests and goals.

If you think you could be Maria’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405. For more information about adoption, visit www.adoptchildren.org — there you can find the schedule of adoption information meetings for the Rio Grande Valley.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: