HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Marcela is a sweet, active 16-year-old teen who enjoys spending time hanging out with friends and seeking her next adventure. She also likes to read, draw, paint, watch movies, sing, and listen to music.

Marcela also enjoys various traditional style Mexican dishes and looks forward to a forever family who she can eat evening meals with, as she tries her skills in the kitchen.

Marcela is good with animals and likes caring for them, she even has a pet Betta fish named “MJ”, but she likes all types of animals.

With the new school year pending, Marcela is looking forward to taking part in various school activities and clubs.

Marcela likes socializing and going on outings, so an active set of parents would be an ideal forever family setting for her.

If you think you could be the forever family for Marcela, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here (www.adoptchildren.org) where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Adoption Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: