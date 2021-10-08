4Ever Family: Ma’Kayla

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet 17-year-old Ma’Kayla, who is a sweet young lady who loves to make people laugh. Her fun personality is paired with a caring one, as she always makes sure that the people around her are doing well.

Ma’Kayla is an athlete who enjoys boxing and watching sports. However, her favorite sport is basketball. So, if there is ever an opportunity for her to show off her skills on the court, she will be there, ready to challenge you to a game.

Ma’Kayla also likes to get lost in her music, as she likes listening to Rap and Hip Hop.

As for a future career, she has expressed interest in going to school to become a barber after she graduates from high school.

When asked what she is seeking as her idea forever family, Ma’Kayla hopes to find a family who will love, care, and make her a part of a permanent forever family,

If you think you could be Ma’Kayla’s forever family, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, or for more information about adoption visit www.adoptchildren.org where the schedule of adoption information meetings for South Texas is posted.