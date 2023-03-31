HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet Luke! He is a very smart and kind-hearted teenager who has a lot of love to share with a future forever family.

Luke has a very artistic side. He is an accomplished cello player, has played in the school orchestra, and is also a gamer, whether it’s a video or board game. Luke also enjoys reading Stephen King novels, with the goal of collecting all of his printed works.

Luke’s post-high school goal is to attend college to become a theater arts teacher and spread the joys of art, and visit Broadway to see a live show.

Luke would like to continue attending Sunday services and be a part of a church youth group.

When asked what are Luke’s favorites, there was a fun list, such as going to the library or bookstores, painting, listening to music, animals, (especially dogs), along with Whataburger chicken strip basket or a medium rare steak.

If you think you could be Luke’s forever family, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or www.adoptchildren.org where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: